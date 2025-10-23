What makes community in Northwest Montana: StoryCorps 2025 stops in Kalispell
The StoryCorps mobile tour made another stop in Montana this summer. After visiting Missoula in 2022 and Butte in 2007, the beloved Airstream trailer visited Kalispell in June.
Close to 100 conversations were had between friends and family within a wide range of ages. In this special, we’ll hear from people in Kalispell, Colombia Falls, Whitefish, Lakeside, Mountain Brook and the Ant Hill ranger station about the people, places and things that define community in their communities.