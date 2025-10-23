© 2025 MTPR
Arts & Life
Documentary Special

What makes community in Northwest Montana: StoryCorps 2025 stops in Kalispell

By Keely Larson
Published October 23, 2025 at 5:18 PM MDT
The back of a silver Airstream camper with StoryCorps and the URL written in pink, pictured parked on a street with a couple of cars in the background.
Josh Burnham
/
Josh Burnham
We were thrilled to have the StoryCorps Airstream parked outside the Missoula Public Library for the duration of their visit.

The StoryCorps mobile tour made another stop in Montana this summer. After visiting Missoula in 2022 and Butte in 2007, the beloved Airstream trailer visited Kalispell in June.

Close to 100 conversations were had between friends and family within a wide range of ages. In this special, we’ll hear from people in Kalispell, Colombia Falls, Whitefish, Lakeside, Mountain Brook and the Ant Hill ranger station about the people, places and things that define community in their communities.

Tags
Documentary Special StoryCorps
Keely Larson
Keely Larson
