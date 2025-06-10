StoryCorps Kalispell site manager Ian Murakami on bearing witness, the importance of sharing conversations

Program Director Michael Marsolek speaks with StoryCorps site manager and conversation facilitator Ian Murakami (from the StoryCorps airstream trailer!) about bearing witness to conversations between participants, how many participants get emotional hearing their conversations in public spaces, and more!

StoryCorps is actively recording in Kalispell through June 27, 2025. While reservations are full, the project continues, and you have options! Join the waitlist for in-person recordings; record with the StoryCorps app; or record at StoryCorps.org with StoryCorps Connect.

The StoryCorps Kalispell listening event is taking place Monday, June 23rd, at 6:30PM at the Wachholz College Center.

StoryCorps Kalispell is sponsored in part by Flathead Valley Community College.