Sunday Documentary Special

StoryCorps Missoula 2022 Documentary Special No. 2

By Jake Birch
Published December 18, 2023 at 10:40 AM MST
The back of a silver Airstream camper with StoryCorps and the URL written in pink, pictured parked on a street with a couple of cars in the background.
Josh Burnham
/
Josh Burnham
We were thrilled to have the StoryCorps Airstream parked outside the Missoula Public Library for the duration of their visit.

Embark on a heartfelt journey with Montana Public Radio's latest documentary special, born from the compelling stories captured during StoryCorps' 2022 mobile tour in Missoula. Hosted by Jake Birch, this episode features snippets from diverse conversations, exploring personal journeys of self-discovery, familial bonds, and reflections on identity. From laughter to tears, join us as we navigate the highs and lows of the human experience. Tune in for an authentic celebration of connection and storytelling. Don't miss this special edition—listen now!

Sunday Documentary Special StoryCorpsLaurel SearsKerry MacLaneCatriona CrawfordAnthea BarnettJeffrey FunkHillary Funk WelzenbachKatrina JeanneTeriyana MortonRobert TegartSusan Ellerman
Jake Birch
