Sunday Documentary Special
Sunday afternoon at 4PM
Join Montana Public Radio every Sunday at 4PM for an hour of eclectic, investigative, and narrative radio storytelling. Sunday documentary specials have included StoryCorps features, Glacier National Park’s ‘Headwaters’ podcast, MTPR’s nationally-renowned ‘Richest Hill’ podcast, and others.
Latest Episodes
In light of a cancer diagnosis in 2020, the late Dr. Sheila Stearns and William Marcus sit down to chat about Stearns’s family and about her careers as a school teacher and the Commissioner of Higher Education in Montana.