Sunday Documentary Special

Do your best, be kind, get the job done: A conversation with the late Dr. Sheila Stearns

Published June 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM MDT

“Do your best with and for others; and if [that] doesn’t work, be kind; and if [that] doesn’t work, then do your job and get it done.”

On May 23, 2023, Montana lost one of its most important leaders in education and civic engagement, Dr. Sheila Stearns. She died from lung cancer while receiving care at the Flagstaff Medical Center in Arizona. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2020.

Dr. Stearns asked former MTPR Station Manager William Marcus to do an extensive on-camera interview with her, which would serve as a touchstone for her family and for future generations. The two sat down together for an hour and talked about her career and her family. She gave William permission to publicly share the first part of that conversation, which you can listen to on this page.

Sheila Stearns
