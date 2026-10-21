Montanans will have fewer choices for Medicare coverage this year

It’s time for Montanans on Medicare to choose their coverage.

Montana seniors on traditional Medicare plans offered through the federal government shouldn’t see much of any change, though some people could pay more for prescription drug coverage.

But there will be fewer private Medicare plans , also known as Medicare Advantage. Blue Cross Blue Shield will no longer offer Medicare Advantage plans in Montana. Meredith Freed is with KFF, a nonpartisan health policy research group.

“They had been offering plans in about 40 counties this past year," Freed says.

Montanans with a Blue Cross Medicare Advantage plan will have to select new coverage.

There was also a slight uptick in the number of counties without any Medicare Advantage plans available, meaning Montanans in nine counties will have to choose a traditional Medicare plan.

Freed says there are still plenty of plans available but Montanans will have fewer choices this year.

Open enrollment runs through the end of December.