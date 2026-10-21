Briefs: Flu season starts early; Affordable housing loan; Copper exploration public comment

Flu season starts early in Montana

Aaron Bolton

Flu has arrived in Montana. Seven people have been hospitalized because of the flu, and the state has confirmed more than 40 positive cases. That’s according to state data.

Flu season typically ramps up in late fall, but is showing up early throughout the Northwest.

Public health experts say that’s a good reason to get your flu shot before November. It can take up to two weeks for vaccines to take full effect.

COVID activity is also picking up in some places, according to state data. Spread is considered high in both Helena and Livingston.

DEQ loan will help fund upgrades to Missoula affordable housing project

Caroline Weiss

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality committed nearly $2 million to a Missoula affordable housing project. The loan is going to the Wildflower Apartments in the south hills, which is currently undergoing renovations.

This is the first loan through a DEQ program launched this year, funded by the U.S. Department of Energy. The program provides multi-family, affordable housing facilities with low-interest loans to improve energy efficiency and lower utility costs.

At Wildflower, the funding will go toward upgrading HVAC.

State seeks public comment on proposed copper mine exploration near Avon

Caroline Weiss

State officials are accepting comments on a draft environmental assessment for a proposed mining exploration near Avon.

Falcon Copper Corporation is looking to drill up to 222 holes for their Blue Copper project, assessing potential copper, gold, silver and other mineral deposits.