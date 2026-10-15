State lawmakers say Laurel's move to block mental health facility is discriminatory

For months, the state has been pushing for the Laurel City Council to annex property for a proposed mental health facility that would treat Montanans accused of crimes.

Residents and city officials oppose the move. This summer, the city council paused annexations, citing limited water capacity.

The Long-Range Planning Interim Budget Committee sent a letter to the city asking it to reverse that decision. The committee says the move discriminates against people with disabilities because it’s blocking the state from building the mental health facility.

Democratic Sen. Ellie Boldman of Missoula supported the letter.

“I would hope they take our recommendation under advisement and do the right thing and not discriminate,” she said.

Committee members alluded to a possible federal investigation, saying it was likely someone would file a discrimination complaint with a federal agency. Republican Vice Chair John Esp declined to elaborate on whether the committee knew a complaint was forthcoming or if a federal agency was investigating the city.

The committee also recommended that the Legislature next session withhold state funding from the city if an investigation is opened. That made some committee members like Sen. Scott Rosenzweig nervous.

“It looks like blackmail,” Rosenzweig said.

It’s unclear how the city will respond. Laurel City Mayor Kris Vogele did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.