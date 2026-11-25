A federal court ruled Montana and other states cannot force people on Medicaid to provide expanded documentation of health conditions preventing them from working. That’s a major change to the "medical frailty exemption" under Medicaid work requirements.

Federal rules allow people on Medicaid to be exempt from work requirements if they’re considered “medically frail.” But enrollees must prove they can’t work because of their health condition to get that exemption.

States were allowed to accept a simple diagnosis through next year without that additional proof. A federal court ruling will force states to stop asking for additional documentation.

It’s unclear whether Montana’s health department is currently asking enrollees to prove they can’t work. State health officials did not respond to MTPR’s request for comment.

Lawmakers like Rep. SJ Howell are asking for clarity on how the court ruling is changing the state’s process as it’s already disenrolling people who aren’t complying with new work requirements.

“Given that we’re still seeing changes at the federal level, the best and most responsible thing that the state can do is pause disenrollment until we really figure out what’s required of us and how we can do it in the best way possible,” Howell says.

All states are required to have those rules in place by Jan. 1, but federal officials say they can pause disenrollment until next July.