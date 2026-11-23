Gov. Greg Gianforte revealed his latest executive budget proposal, which he’s calling the “Montana Comeback.” MTPR’s state politics reporter Clayton Murphy joins host Sheridan Wood to discuss the plan.

Sheridan Wood: Briefly, what is an executive budget proposal?

Clayton Murphy: So, Montana operates on a biennial budget and this is where that process starts, at least publicly. So the governor’s office will put together a proposal – suggested cuts, additions, that sort of thing – and send that to the Legislature. Then lawmakers will have the responsibility of actually putting a budget together.

Although the governor does have veto power, so he could make some last-minute changes once the budget passes, which happened last session.

Sheridan Wood: What sort of things were included in the proposal?

Clayton Murphy: The big item is Gov. Greg Gianforte’s flat income tax. That would reduce the top income tax bracket from 5.4 percent to 4.7 percent so every Montanan gets the same tax rate. That, of course, would be a big expense to the state. Under this proposed budget, the state’s main account, which funds things like education and public safety, would see a 37 percent loss in funding between 2028 and 2029.

Now, the loss is not just because of that tax cut, but policies like that do have an effect.

I should add, Gianforte’s proposed cut is gradual, so the full effect won’t be felt until 2030.

Sheridan Wood: Gov. Gianforte will term-out in 2029 so this is his final budget proposal. What does that mean for the legislative session?

Clayton Murphy: Gianforte has always prioritized reducing taxes. He’s simplified the structure and reduced rates throughout his term.

And this flat tax rate has had a huge campaign outside of the Capitol. They went across the state last summer pitching this idea to Montanans. There’s clearly a lot of resources being used to try to get this thing passed. Some people seem to think his proposal revolves around the flat tax.

Sheridan Wood: So, we’ve got this flat tax proposal, and It sounds like there’s been a lot of discourse around education funding in the proposal. Mainly around some suggestions not being included. Tell me about that.

Clayton Murphy: Well, so over the past year, a group of lawmakers and industry experts worked to analyze Montana’s funding of education. They’re called the School Funding Interim Commission and they passed a list of 10 suggested bills that would send more money to programs like building renovations and special education.

None of those suggestions were included in the budget. Some people are really worried about that. I spoke to Heather O’Loughlin from the Montana Budget and Policy Center. Here’s what she had to say:

"There was a lot of good work done by the school funding commission on a bipartisan basis, and those are critical investments for public schools across the state. The governor’s budget really reflects the priorities of his administration into the next two years.”

Clayton Murphy: But the Superintendent of Public Instruction Susie Hedalen, who was on the commission, said she met with the governor and is not worried about the future of those bills:

“I believe the plan for those bill drafts is for them to go before the Legislature. So I look forward to continuing to collaborate with legislators and the governor's office as we move through the process.”

Clayton Murphy: Either way it’ll be really interesting to see how those bills move through the Legislature. Executive budget proposals tend to set the tone for the upcoming session.