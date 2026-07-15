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Clayton Murphy

Clayton Murphy

Capitol Bureau Chief

Clayton Murphy is MTPR's Capitol Bureau Chief. He covered Montana’s 2025 legislative session, worked with Yellowstone Public Radio and is a recent University of Montana alum.

Contact Clayton at clayton.murphy@mtpr.org