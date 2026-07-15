Briefs: GOP bylaw changes blocked; Ellsworth misconduct trial begins; Grazing rule comments 

Infighting continues in the Montana Republican Party as a new set of bylaws for party members comes under scrutiny in district court. A Montana state senator charged with official misconduct faces a jury trial that started Tuesday. More than 100,000 people responded to a proposed overhaul of federal grazing regulations.

Court temporarily blocks new GOP bylaws

Clayton Murphy

Infighting continues in the Montana Republican Party as a new set of bylaws for party members comes under scrutiny in district court.

A district court judge has issued a restraining order on the Montana Republican Party’s new bylaws. Party leadership says the update is intended to unify the state GOP, while plaintiffs say it’s an effort to exclude moderates and nonconformists from the Republican banner.

The blocked bylaws include a mandatory $20 membership fee, a signed statement of support for the party and a provision that allows the party to remove publicly elected members of GOP county precinct committees.

The case was brought by some of those committees and Republican Rep. Brad Barker from Red Lodge. The plaintiffs claim the bylaws give unfair power to party leadership.

Lewis and Clark County District Judge Michael McMahon issued the restraining order last week. Plaintiffs and defendants now have two weeks to prepare briefings before Judge McMahon’s final injunction decision.

Ellsworth misconduct trial begins

Clayton Murphy

A Montana state senator charged with official misconduct faces a jury trial that started Tuesday.

Senator and former Senate President Jason Ellsworth is accused of trying to award $170,000 in government work to a friend and former business partner, Bryce Eggleston.

Following the contract’s discovery in 2025, Ellsworth’s peers elected to permanently ban him from the Senate floor. If found guilty of the criminal charge, the senator could face up to six months in jail and be permanently barred from public service.

More than 100,000 comment on BLM's proposed grazing rule changes

Victoria Traxler

More than 100,000 people responded to a proposed overhaul of federal grazing regulations.

The Bureau of Land Management oversees 155 million acres of public land also used to graze livestock. That includes about 8 million acres in Montana, most of which is rangeland.