The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives. Listen to Season Two now: Pesticides.
Families Have Questions
Reporter Aaron Bolton’s father helped his grandpa cropdust when he was a child. He held a big flag marking the next row of crops in the field. The plane showered him with pesticides. Later in life, he developed early-onset Alzheimer’s. In this new season of the Wide Open, Bolton digs into: Did pesticides play a role in his father’s decline? And bigger picture, what are these chemicals doing to our brains?
Learn more now on The Wide Open Season 02 Episode 07: Families Have Questions.