Sheridan Wood

Sheridan developed her journalism chops reporting for her local NPR member station in West Texas while earning her undergraduate degree in journalism from Abilene Christian University where her stories focused on Native communities, archeology and environmental issues. She has reported from wildfires in Texas to earthquakes in Morocco to global environmental policy in Washington, D.C. She is currently pursuing a master's degree in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from UM, and is Montana Public Radio's All Things Considered host.