Missoula pediatric intensive care unit closure follows national trend

Community Medical Center in Missoula closed its pediatric intensive care unit last month. That's part of a larger trend across the nation of intensive care units for kids shutting down. MTPR’s Sheridan Wood is joined by Katherine Houghton, reporter with KFF News, to discuss the trend.

Sheridan Wood: So Katherine, first of all, what is a pediatric intensive care unit? What types of kids or conditions are treated in these units?

Katherine Houghton: It is important to note this is different from neonatal intensive care units. Those are units that are focused on really sick newborn babies. We're talking about different age groups. So with the pediatric units that I was looking at, it could serve kids from a few weeks old to in their teens to even early adulthood.

So pediatric intensive care units, like the one that closed in Missoula, [are] typically serving critically ill patients who have some sort of life-threatening illness that needs specialty treatment. I also looked at hospital wings that are designed to treat kids overnight. They may not be critically sick, but they do need longer-term care that at least involves a hospital stay.

Sheridan Wood: So units like this are shutting down all over the country. You cite shutdowns in Montana, Oregon, and Missouri, as well as the closure of those overnight hospital wings that you were just talking about for kids in Illinois and California. What's going on? Why are these units closing?

Katherine Houghton: So there are a lot of factors coming into play here, and hospitals are typically citing low patient volumes. So, there's a few threads within that realm.

One, doctors have gotten a lot better at treating kids outside of a hospital setting and doing preventative care. Things like vaccines mean illnesses that once flooded hospitals are less common now. So there is this argument that there's less of a need for some of these beds, or at least kids are using them less frequently. It's not to say that these services aren't needed, but one of the main things that hospitals say is that we're not seeing enough kids to fill these beds.

Sheridan Wood: There have been a lot of changes to Medicaid recently, including cuts to federal Medicaid spending. What role does that Medicaid piece play in this?

Katherine Houghton: So, something that is important context for a story like this is, about half the nation's kids are covered by Medicaid or the related program more commonly known as CHIP. So this coverage is something that health systems and doctors have long said it already doesn't cover the cost of care. And when you have half of the nation's children relying on this system that is in some ways getting whittled down, you're going to see hospitals looking for more ways to save money. They're going to see a financial hit, whether it's adults or kids losing this coverage, and they're going to be looking at those spreadsheets to see where they can save costs.

Sheridan Wood: So what happens to kids who need this care?

Katherine Houghton: So, what I'm learning about is really, nationwide, care for really sick kids is becoming centralized in these medical hubs. That means critically ill children, their families, their caretakers, are having to travel much further distances to access life-saving care. This problem is even more difficult for rural regions that had few services to begin with.

Sheridan Wood: In your article, you talk about a family who lives in Helena who had to take an emergency flight to Missoula to Community Medical Center to get treatment for their toddler. Now that that unit has scaled back, what options exist for that family and others in Montana who need those services?

Katherine Houghton: This family already had a 100-mile air ambulance to get to the services they needed. Now they actually live closer to Missoula, but they're still facing that same distance now that the unit has closed. I would say it's really interesting, Missoula is looking at more of an intermediate care unit. There will still be a lot of services for pediatric patients at Community Medical Center. Really, the line that administrators were trying to draw with me is that patients who are critically ill are likely going to be transferred elsewhere.

Sheridan Wood: What are doctors saying about this trend?

Katherine Houghton: The key takeaway is they're concerned. They want more data around, are kids showing up sicker to these regional hubs because of the time it took to get there. There's that feeling that this is happening, but there needs to be more data collected to see whether or not that is the case.

The other big concern … regional medical hubs, they still can get flooded with patients. And so when you have a spike in demand, there is a concern that there will not be enough beds. There’s already a struggle to fit these patients in beds sometimes, just, without that spike in need.

There is a concern that this is gonna chip away at more common, and what you would assume as typical pediatric care services, as doctors follow the specialty care to medical hubs. There's a worry that you won't get some of the basics at these hospitals that have whittled down services.

Sheridan Wood: Katheryn Houghton is a reporter for KFF Health News. Thanks for being here, Katheryn.

Katherine Houghton: Thanks for having me.