Democrats vow to repeal new Medicaid work requirements in use in Montana

Republicans last year passed new rules requiring certain people on Medicaid to work, volunteer or go to school. There are also a wide range of exemptions.

Policy experts and Democrats say enrollees on the low-income insurance program will lose coverage because of bureaucratic hurdles, not because they no longer qualify.

Democrats say they will overturn those rules in January, but it’s unclear if that can happen with President Donald Trump in the White House.

Jennifer Tolbert is with KFF, a health policy research group. She says the most likely scenario is a compromise.

“States that want to maintain work requirements are allowed to keep those requirements in place, but states that don’t are allowed to drop them,” Tolbert says.

Even if the rules are fully repealed, states could still ask the Trump administration for permission to keep them.

The state health department didn’t respond to MTPR’s request for comment on how it would handle a repeal.

State Republican lawmakers have long sought work requirements, and even put them into law. The GOP still firmly controls the state Legislature, making it likely that work requirements would remain in place if the state has a choice.