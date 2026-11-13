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Grounded flights nationwide mean uncertainty for travelers

Montana Public Radio | By Sheridan Wood,
Caroline Weiss
Published November 13, 2026 at 7:44 PM MST
A terminal at the Missoula Montana Airport.
Missoula Montana Airport.
A terminal at the Missoula Montana Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded nearly all flights in the U.S. this afternoon, citing communication issues. The Bozeman Yellowstone and Missoula International airports posted announcements on their websites that stated in part, “All departing flights should remain ground stopped until further notice. Inbound international flights will be managed on a case-by-case basis by the FAA.”

The ground stop disrupted thousands of departing flights causing headaches for passengers, including Vanessa Roy from Montana. She now lives in Washington D.C. and was supposed to fly from there tonight to attend her cousin’s wedding in Missoula.

The plane had just begun boarding when the stoppage took effect.

"The announcements every 15, 20 minutes were essentially that there were no announcements from FAA yet," Roy said. "We ultimately kind of got the hint that no one was going anywhere when they started talking about getting bags off of, off of planes."

She was stuck in a crowd trying to leave the airport, heading back home in D.C.

“It is what it is, as long as everyone gets home safe,” Roy said.

She’s still holding out hope to make it to the wedding, and rebooked a 6 a.m. flight.

It’s unclear when the grounding will be lifted. U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said there is no reason to believe this was a threat to the U.S.
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Montana News Missoula International Airport
Sheridan Wood
Sheridan developed her journalism chops reporting for her local NPR member station in West Texas while earning her undergraduate degree in journalism from Abilene Christian University where her stories focused on Native communities, archeology and environmental issues. She has reported from wildfires in Texas to earthquakes in Morocco to global environmental policy in Washington, D.C. She is currently pursuing a master's degree in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from UM, and is Montana Public Radio's All Things Considered host.
See stories by Sheridan Wood
Caroline Weiss
Caroline Weiss joined the MTPR team in 2026 to cover climate and environmental stories. She attended the University of Montana’s Environment and Natural Resource Journalism Master’s Program and has reported around the state for MTN News and Bugle Magazine.

Reach out to Caroline at caroline.weiss@mtpr.org
See stories by Caroline Weiss
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