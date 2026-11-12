© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missoula AI company sues city over data center regulations

Montana Public Radio | By Caroline Weiss
Published November 12, 2026 at 5:32 AM MST
A lamp post in Missoula, MT with the word "Missoula" engraved into it. A blurred background shows a park and a skyline with buildings and mountains.
Josh Burnham

Last month, Missoula City Council adopted an ordinance to keep data centers from expanding within city limits. It closed what city staff referred to as a “loophole” by broadening the definition for data centers.

Now, CubCloud AI, founded in Missoula, is suing the city. CEO Joshua Rhines says CubCloud provides a local alternative to out-of-state tech companies. He says the city’s new regulations prevent his business from growing.

Rhines believes the city is trying to restrict much larger data centers. He says he understands the concerns and agrees those should be strictly regulated.

“What I'm trying to do is get the ordinance to recognize that local businesses and smaller-scale businesses are not the same as a large data center. In the same way, I don't think that we would consider Orange Street Food Farm and Walmart in the same category,” Rice told MTPR.

The lawsuit argues the city’s restrictions are too sweeping and violate the state’s Right to Compute Act. That law protects private ownership and use of computing resources, including data centers, and limits government regulation.

In a statement to MTPR Monday, City Attorney Ryan Sudbury said his office plans to “vigorously defend” the City Council’s decision in court. He said the City contends that the Right to Compute Act does not permit data center companies to “locate wherever they please.”
Tags
Montana News Artificial intelligenceMissoula Montana
Caroline Weiss
Caroline Weiss joined the MTPR team in 2026 to cover climate and environmental stories. She attended the University of Montana’s Environment and Natural Resource Journalism Master’s Program and has reported around the state for MTN News and Bugle Magazine.

Reach out to Caroline at caroline.weiss@mtpr.org
See stories by Caroline Weiss
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information