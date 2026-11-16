Briefs: NorthWestern merger; Salvage logging comments; Rural health and business funds

State officials approved a $15 million merger between two electric and natural gas utilities on Tuesday. Forest officials are seeking public input on a clean-up plan after a fire burned thousands of acres in northwest Montana. Montana is receiving the second round of funding from a federal program meant to reduce the impact of major cuts to Medicaid and other federal health programs. A Great Falls organization has landed over $1 million to boost rural businesses and markets for forest products.

State regulators approve NorthWestern Energy merger

Caroline Weiss

State officials approved a $15 million merger between two electric and natural gas utilities on Tuesday.

NorthWestern Energy, Montana’s largest utility, and South Dakota-based Black Hills Energy proposed the merger in August last year, planning to serve more than two million customers in eight states.

Public commenters have brought up concerns, including impacts to customer rates and data centers. The companies say, if completed, the merger will benefit consumers by strengthening the businesses.

The Public Service Commission voted three to two in favor of the merger. The approval was one of the merger’s last regulatory hurdles.

Forest Service seeks public input on fire salvage project near Olney

Caroline Weiss

Forest officials are seeking public input on a clean-up plan after a fire burned thousands of acres in northwest Montana.

In July, a lightning strike ignited the Skillet Fire near Olney. It burned about 3,400 acres of forestland in an area already hit by windstorms last winter. Now, Flathead National Forest is proposing a recovery plan.

It’s called the Skillet Fire Salvage Project. The Forest Service says it would help reduce fuels for future fires, restore forest health and local logging industry jobs.

They propose harvesting more than 1,500 acres of damaged and dead trees. Forest officials are accepting public comment on the plan. They say, ideally, comments should be submitted by November 25th. The Forest Service aims to make a decision on the proposal in December.

Montana will get $240 million for second year of rural health funding program

Aaron Bolton

Montana is receiving the second round of funding from a federal program meant to reduce the impact of major cuts to Medicaid and other federal health programs.

The $50 billion Rural Health Transformation Program is being divided between all states.

Montana is expected to receive roughly $1.2 billion over five years. The state will receive nearly $240 million to carry out the second year of its plan.

The state health department says the first year of the program was successful. It pointed to nearly $11 million for ambulance services to purchase equipment and expand home health care services. The agency also highlighted a controversial program meant to pay hospitals to become more financially efficient. That could include cutting services in exchange for funding.

Great Falls group lands $1 million in grant funding for forest products development

Edward F. O'Brien

A Great Falls organization has landed over $1 million to boost rural businesses and markets for forest products.

Two grants for the Montana Cooperative Development Center include $500,000 from the U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities. It will support a statewide effort to develop markets and expand uses for wood fiber.

Nearly $525,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will fund two years of expanded co-op development services. Cooperatives are businesses owned and controlled by the people who use their services or otherwise participate as members.

MCDC was among five selected recipients in a national competition that drew 76 proposals requesting approximately $86 million.