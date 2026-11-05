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Montana middle schooler wins national award for bioplastic invention

Montana Public Radio | By Sheridan Wood
Published November 5, 2026 at 1:40 PM MST
Rye Rost in front of her poster for her award-winning experiment on bioplastics at the 2026 Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge in Washington, D.C.
Society for Science
Rye Rost in front of her poster for her award-winning experiment on bioplastics at the 2026 Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge in Washington, D.C.

A Montana middle schooler recently won a national award for her invention of a new type of bioplastic – a plastic made from renewable materials.

Rye Rost is a 13-year-old eighth grader at Baker Junior High in southeastern Montana. She recently won second place in the technology division of the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge in Washington D.C. It’s the premiere STEM research competition for middle schoolers around the country.

For her project, Rye made bioplastics out of bananas and plantains and compared them. She’s been working on the project for four years.

“With the bananas, I tried it, and it was a bunch of mush, and then this year, I used plantains and a different method and made my vinyl plastic,” Rost said.

Rye Rost holding the bioplastic which she invented. Her project won second place in the technology division of the 2026 Thermo Fisher Scientific Innovators Challenge in Washington, D.C.
Society for Science
Rye Rost holding the bioplastic which she invented. Her project won second place in the technology division of the 2026 Thermo Fisher Scientific Innovators Challenge in Washington, D.C.

Rye started experimenting with bioplastics when she learned about the problem of plastic pollution. She has more ideas to make her product better, with the goal of it becoming a solution for the plastic problem.

“I want to mass produce my bioplastic, and have it be the new sustainable single-use plastic,” Rost said.

Rye was one of 30 finalists from around the country who went to the nation’s capital to participate in the competition.
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Montana News Rye RostSociety for Science Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators ChallengeBaker Junior High School
Sheridan Wood
Sheridan developed her journalism chops reporting for her local NPR member station in West Texas while earning her undergraduate degree in journalism from Abilene Christian University where her stories focused on Native communities, archeology and environmental issues. She has reported from wildfires in Texas to earthquakes in Morocco to global environmental policy in Washington, D.C. She is currently pursuing a master's degree in Environmental Science and Natural Resource Journalism from UM, and is Montana Public Radio's All Things Considered host.
See stories by Sheridan Wood
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