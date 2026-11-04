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Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana government, elections and legislative news

Ballot measures pass with overwhelming support

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published November 4, 2026 at 4:46 PM MST
Voters decisively approved three statewide ballot measures: 132 - Require judicial elections to remain nonpartisan; 133 - Protect the right to initiative and referendum; 194 - Prohibit artificial persons from providing political contributions or support.
Voters decisively approved three statewide ballot measures: 132 - Require judicial elections to remain nonpartisan; 133 - Protect the right to initiative and referendum; 194 - Prohibit artificial persons from providing political contributions or support.

Two ballot measures to amend the Montana Constitution sailed to victory Tuesday.

One of the two constitutional initiatives aimed to enshrine nonpartisan elections in Montana’s Constitution. The other’s intent was to, as proponents put it, stop state lawmakers from putting more restrictions in place for ballot measures.

Voters liked both ideas and passed them overwhelmingly .

CI-132’s proponents, including eight retired Montana Supreme Court justices, said litigants want their cases resolved on the merits of the law, not some real or perceived political view.

Opponents countered politics are already influencing the judicial system and that voters deserve to know a judicial candidate’s core beliefs.

CI-133’s supporters say government is making it more difficult to get voter initiatives on the ballot.

Opponents say 133 was unnecessary and would muddle the initiative process. Supporters countered more lawsuits were inevitable if the government continued to put more restrictions in place.

Tags
Montana News CI-1322026 elections
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu. 
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
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