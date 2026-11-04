Ballot measures pass with overwhelming support

Two ballot measures to amend the Montana Constitution sailed to victory Tuesday.

One of the two constitutional initiatives aimed to enshrine nonpartisan elections in Montana’s Constitution. The other’s intent was to, as proponents put it, stop state lawmakers from putting more restrictions in place for ballot measures.

Voters liked both ideas and passed them overwhelmingly .

CI-132’s proponents, including eight retired Montana Supreme Court justices, said litigants want their cases resolved on the merits of the law, not some real or perceived political view.

Opponents countered politics are already influencing the judicial system and that voters deserve to know a judicial candidate’s core beliefs.

CI-133’s supporters say government is making it more difficult to get voter initiatives on the ballot.

Opponents say 133 was unnecessary and would muddle the initiative process. Supporters countered more lawsuits were inevitable if the government continued to put more restrictions in place.