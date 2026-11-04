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Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana government, elections and legislative news

Republican Kurt Alme wins U.S. Senate race

Montana Public Radio | By Clayton Murphy
Published November 4, 2026 at 4:34 PM MST
Republican Kurt Alme addresses supports at a watch party in Billings on Nov. 3, 2026. Alme won the race for U.S. Senate, defeating independent Seth Bodnar and Democrat Alani Bankhead.
Kayla Desroches
Republican Kurt Alme addresses supports at a watch party in Billings on Nov. 3, 2026. Alme won the race for U.S. Senate, defeating independent Seth Bodnar and Democrat Alani Bankhead.

Shortly before the three-way U.S. Senate race was called at 1 a.m., Republican Kurt Alme declared victory.

“As your Senator, I will give everything that I have to give to our state and all of our people who've given so much to me. So now let's go take care of business," he told the crowed at a watch party.

As of Wednesday, Alme secured 49 percent of the vote. Independent Seth Bodnar got 37 percent and Democrat Alani Bankhead got 12.

The race was defined by Bodnar and Bankhead fighting over a similar voting base. Bankhead’s campaign in a statement congratulated Alme on his victory and bashed Bodnar, saying, “there never really was an Independent candidate.”

Shortly before conceding Tuesday night, Bodnar addressed the crowd at his election party in Missoula.

"We chose a hard road. We chose the hard road and we walked that road together. We didn't lose our way. And we showed that there is a different path forward for politics in this state and in this country."

Senator-elect Alme is already setting goalposts for his term.

“My first bill will say, if Congress can't balance a budget, Congress doesn't get paid.”

Alme will take office in January.

Tags
Montana News 2026 electionsKurt Alme
Clayton Murphy
Clayton Murphy is MTPR's Capitol Bureau Chief. Contact Clayton at clayton.murphy@mtpr.org
See stories by Clayton Murphy
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