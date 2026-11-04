Democrat Sam Forstag wins Montana's western district U.S. House seat

Long before all the votes were counted in the race for Montana’s western House district, both candidates agreed the race was over.

As Democrat Sam Forstag waited for the last batch of ballots to roll in last night, the crowd interrupted his speech.

“Now in the last 30 minutes, the last voter in Gallatin county cast their ballot," Forstag said. "We’re expecting those numbers to start coming in … There we go!”

The results from Gallatin County gave Forstag the confidence to declare victory.

Republican Aaron Flint called Forstag later that night to concede the race. Wednesday afternoon, Forstag received 50 percent of the vote and Flint 47 percent.

Flint didn't speak Wednesday morning, but did congratulate Forstag on social media, writing “it’s always an honor to fight and to fight for what is right.”

As of publication time, the Associated Press had not yet called the race for either candidate. Seven-thousand votes separated the two with 95% of the ballots counted.

Democrats will hold the majority in Congress but won’t be able to override a presidential veto.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would work with Democrats but would also use his veto pen liberally.

At a press conference Wednesday, Forstag said his number one priority will still be to introduce and pass bills, not oppose the president.

“Beyond that, it's exactly what we're talking about here. My priority is helping to build a politics that has space for working people.”

Forstag would be the first Democrat to represent Montana in the U.S. House in 32 years.

Forstag celebrated with supporters at a watch party in Missoula Tuesday night.