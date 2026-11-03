LIVE UPDATES
2026 Election Day Live Updates
Election Day is here and Montana Public Radio has you covered. Follow along here for updates from reporters across the state. Find live election results for all Montana races once the polls close at 8 p.m. Tune in on your radio or online when the polls close for election news & analysis with MTPR's Sally Mauk and Lee Banville from the UM Journalism School.
You can still register and vote before 8 p.m. Visit your county election center if you're not yet registered.
Voting information
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You can register to vote at your local elections center until the polls close at 8 p.m. Election Day.
- Check your registration or mail ballot status
- Find your polling place
- See a sample ballot
It's too late to mail your absentee ballot. Ballots must be returned in person by 8 p.m. to your local election center or any polling place.