2026 Election Day Live Updates

Election Day is here and Montana Public Radio has you covered. Follow along here for updates from reporters across the state. Find live election results for all Montana races once the polls close at 8 p.m. Tune in on your radio or online when the polls close for election news & analysis with MTPR's Sally Mauk and Lee Banville from the UM Journalism School.

You can still register and vote before 8 p.m. Visit your county election center if you're not yet registered.