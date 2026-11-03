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LIVE UPDATES

2026 Election Day Live Updates

Published November 3, 2026 at 6:50 AM MST
A graphic with the text “Montana 2026 Elections,” featuring the Montana state seal centered between the numbers 2 and 26. Red and blue stars and lines decorate the design, with logos for Montana Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio at the bottom.
Montana Public Radio
2026 Montana Elections

Election Day is here and Montana Public Radio has you covered. Follow along here for updates from reporters across the state. Find live election results for all Montana races once the polls close at 8 p.m. Tune in on your radio or online when the polls close for election news & analysis with MTPR's Sally Mauk and Lee Banville from the UM Journalism School.

You can still register and vote before 8 p.m. Visit your county election center if you're not yet registered.

Voting information

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Posted November 3, 2026 at 6:57 AM MST

You can register to vote at your local elections center until the polls close at 8 p.m. Election Day.

https://votemt.gov/

  • Check your registration or mail ballot status
  • Find your polling place
  • See a sample ballot

It's too late to mail your absentee ballot. Ballots must be returned in person by 8 p.m. to your local election center or any polling place.