Montana Democrats preview affordability policies

A group of Montana Democrats Tuesday previewed policies they say would make life for Montanans more affordable. That policy pitch comes just ahead of election day.

Democratic leaders gathered in the Capitol to highlight legislation to control grocery, energy and housing prices.

Sen. Laura Smith from Helena said the state’s Republican leadership was to blame for a skyrocketing cost of living.

“And I'll tell you, people in Montana have absolutely had it with a Republican Party that is making our lives more expensive every single day,” she said.

Smith wants a bill that would ban grocery stores from charging shoppers different prices online for the same product, though it’s unclear how common the practice is.

“Montanans deserve to know whether their grocery prices have been set by AI or by human beings,” Smith says.

To address housing prices, Democrats want to ban private equity firms from buying residential property.

“It reinforces the thought that Montana money should stay in Montana," Sen. Jacinda Morigeau says, "keeping our local economy strong instead of being funneled to the coffers of out-of-state investors.”

In July, Congress passed a bill that bans companies from buying more homes if they already own 350 or more. No state has been able to completely ban private equity ownership. A bill in Minnesota that would cap corporate ownership at 50 homes failed to make it through committees before the 2026 session adjourned.

Bozeman Rep. Peter Strand introduced the third and final priority – create a partnership between state authorities and private utility companies to try to modernize Montana’s electricity grid.

Strand said increasing energy efficiency in the state is the best way for local lawmakers to help consumers deal with rising energy costs.

“Costs have now reached a crisis level and it is beyond the right time to protect Montanans from continuously rising energy costs.”

Democrats hold 42 out of 100 seats in the House, though all of those positions are up for election this year. They hold just 18 out of 50 in the Senate; Twenty-five of those seats are on the ballot.

Following election day, both parties will caucus on Nov. 11 to elect leadership and discuss legislative priorities. The 2027 legislative session will convene in January.