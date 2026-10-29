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Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana government, elections and legislative news

Campaign worker charged with forging ballot qualification signatures 

Montana Public Radio | By Clayton Murphy
Published October 29, 2026 at 5:36 AM MDT

Cascade County filed charges against a man for allegedly forging hundreds of signatures for the campaigns of two independent candidates.

Nathan Ross Harlan was working for Sun Belt Strategies, a company contracted by independent Senate candidate Seth Bodnar and independent eastern district U.S. House candidate Michael Eisenhauer.

On Oct. 27, Cascade County attorney Josh Racki announced that his office filed misdemeanor charges against Harlan. That follows a September investigation that identified 810 suspicious signatures.

Those signatures were not included in the counts that eventually verified the independents for the ballot. Racki said they didn’t find either campaign at fault.

Authorities are still searching for Harlan, who has previous addresses in nine different states.
Tags
Montana News 2026 electionsMichael EisenhauerJosh RackiNathan Ross HarlanSeth BodnarSun Belt Strategies
Clayton Murphy
Clayton Murphy is MTPR's Capitol Bureau Chief. Contact Clayton at clayton.murphy@mtpr.org
See stories by Clayton Murphy
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