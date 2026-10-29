Campaign worker charged with forging ballot qualification signatures 

Cascade County filed charges against a man for allegedly forging hundreds of signatures for the campaigns of two independent candidates.

Nathan Ross Harlan was working for Sun Belt Strategies, a company contracted by independent Senate candidate Seth Bodnar and independent eastern district U.S. House candidate Michael Eisenhauer.

On Oct. 27, Cascade County attorney Josh Racki announced that his office filed misdemeanor charges against Harlan. That follows a September investigation that identified 810 suspicious signatures.

Those signatures were not included in the counts that eventually verified the independents for the ballot. Racki said they didn’t find either campaign at fault.

Authorities are still searching for Harlan, who has previous addresses in nine different states.