Missoula County releases draft study on data center impacts

Missoula County just released a draft study on data centers .

This July, Missoula County commissioners adopted an emergency, one-year ban on new or expanded data centers. As required by Montana law, the county then began a study to confirm that data centers are actually a threat. They published a draft on Wednesday.

“First and foremost, the study finds that data centers can have very real impacts on health, safety, and the environment, and that as a county, we need to take that seriously.”

That’s Svein Newman, the county’s Climate Action Program manager. The study looks at energy, water, noise, wildlife and other potential impacts and the county’s options for regulation.

“I think it's sort of the elephant in the room," Newman said. "A lot of people will say ‘why not just ban them,’ but one of our findings is that it's likely not permissible under Montana's Right to Compute Act.”

That law protects private ownership and use of computing resources, including data centers, and limits government regulation.

The study recommends adopting thorough zoning rules for data centers, working with state lawmakers and utility regulators and extending the moratorium for a second year, expecting state law could change in the next legislative session.

There will be a public presentation on the study at the Missoula County Fairgrounds at 6 p.m. on October 27. County officials will hold additional open meetings in early November.