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Briefs: Mail ballots; Helena-area logging plan; Affordable housing funding

Montana Public Radio | By Clayton Murphy,
Sheri QuinnEdward F. O'Brien
Published October 27, 2026 at 9:16 AM MDT

A third of Montana's mail ballots have already been returned

Clayton Murphy

About 77 percent of registered, active voters in Montana have requested a mail-in ballot, according to data from the Secretary of State’s office released October 25.

And as of the 25th, the office reported that counties had received 34% of the total mailed ballots – about 180,000.

This year, Montana is reporting 5,000 more registered voters than last year with eight more days until election day. That number is expected to climb, as voters can register up until 8 p.m. that night.

MTPR will continue covering state elections and offer special coverage on election night, November 3, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

A major timber harvest plan near Helena is moving forward  

Sheri Quinn

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest on October 23rd announced it has approved the Judith Springs Vegetation Project. According to the release, it’s an effort to reduce the risk of severe wildfires and keep the forest healthy in central Montana. The project covers about 80,000 acres and a small portion of that area will include some logging and prescribed fire.

Excess vegetation will be removed in project areas that are close to homes, roads and powerlines. The Forest Service stated that in these places, removing excess vegetation can help reduce the intensity of wildfires, and make it easier for residents to evacuate safely if a fire does occur.

District Ranger Jason Oltrogge said the “Judith Springs Project is the most significant forest improvement effort in the Little Belt Mountains in more than 20 years.”

The agency also said thinning out vegetation will encourage more growth of berries, plants and grasses that grizzly bears depend on for food, in addition to improving habitat for other wildlife.

Montana to fund nearly 140 affordable housing projects

Edward F. O'Brien

The Montana Department of Commerce on October 21 announced it has allotted more than $40 million in federal housing tax credits to five developers.

Commerce’s Housing Board arm doled the credits out for affordable housing in Billings, Butte, Columbia Falls, Havre and Missoula.

Three of the projects will emphasize housing for seniors in Butte, Columbia Falls and Havre. Affordable family housing is the focus of the Missoula project. Majestic Landing is a 24-unit housing community planned for veterans on Billings’ West End.

Commerce says construction of all the projects will create more than 300 jobs and more than $22 million in local wages.
Tags
Montana News Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forestlogging2026 electionsHousingJudith Springs ProjectJason Oltrogge
Clayton Murphy
Clayton Murphy is MTPR's Capitol Bureau Chief. Contact Clayton at clayton.murphy@mtpr.org
See stories by Clayton Murphy
Sheri Quinn
Sheri Quinn is MTPR’s News Director. Prior to MTPR, she worked as a reporter and news director in northern California and Utah, where in addition to mentoring budding journalists, she focused on science and environment reporting. She brings her longtime commitment to trusted local news and transparency to the MTPR newsroom. In her spare time, she enjoys lounging with her menagerie of feathered and furry friends.


Sheri.Quinn@mso.umt.edu
See stories by Sheri Quinn
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu. 
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
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