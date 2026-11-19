Arsenic and other heavy metals in arctic ice cores increased up to 15-fold between 1884 and 1918, according to a new study published in Nature Sustainability.

Joe McConnell, a research professor emeritus at the Desert Research Institute, and his team traced the pollution back to a specific source: Anaconda, Montana.

At the turn of the century, tiny particles containing arsenic, lead and other heavy metals spat out the top of the Anaconda Copper Company’s smelter stack. Montana’s smelters were among the most prolific in the world.

“It turned out that, if you look at USGS reports of production at Anaconda, the match between copper production in Anaconda and the pollution we see in Greenland is almost perfect,” McConnell said.

The team used high-tech atmospheric modeling and ice cores from across the arctic to pin down the source, first to North America, then to Anaconda.

The heavy metal deposits they found in the ice peaked around 1900. In 1919, the pollution dropped significantly. McConnell said this corresponds in part with a crash in the metals market after World War I. But, he said that is not the full picture.

When the metals market recovered, the level of pollution McConnell found in the ice cores did not.

“At first that really puzzled us because we thought ‘what happened?’ And it turns out that between 1919 and 1923, actually, the Anaconda Copper Company installed pollution control, serious pollution control instrumentation for the first time,” he said.

He said that the Anaconda Copper Company delayed installing these pollution control methods until after many other smelters. In the meantime, the contaminated particles swept over Montana, Wyoming, the midwest and beyond.

“And keep in mind that Greenland is about 2,500 miles from Montana, so it's a long way away,” McConnell said.

Exposure to arsenic and lead comes with health risks, including cancer.

McConnell does a lot of work on historic pollution, often going as far back as the Roman Empire. This study is different. He said his grandparents potentially could have been exposed. His brother-in-law’s family lived just hours from the smelter.

“We're only talking about, you know, 100 to 130 years ago,” he said. “My brother-in-law's parents were pretty heavily exposed to this pollution. It's pretty close to home.”