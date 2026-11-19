When Blackfeet Senator Susan Webber first joined the Legislature, she was one of seven Indigenous lawmakers. As she wraps up her time in the Capitol, and after 12 years of service, that number has doubled.

“My parents didn't get to vote," Weber said. "And my grandparents and my grandparents before that. And here now, look at us. We've got the largest Indian caucus in the United States.”

The Democrat from Browning said growing up, conversations about government were usually focused on the federal level. But Webber said she’s seen that relationship erode – it’s part of what drew her to service.

“So we have to understand that that relationship with the federal government is weak. And so we have to deal with the state government and we have to be in there fighting for what we want and arguing for what we want for the good of our people.”

According to the Brookings Institute, the Trump Administration’s efforts to cut federal spending, led by Elon Musk, resulted in tribes across the country losing an estimated $470 million in canceled grants and contracts . A majority of those cuts impacted programs for natural resource development and pollution abatement. Health, agriculture and business initiatives were also affected. These cuts compound existing shortfalls in federal funding for Indian Country .

Representative Natalie Weeks-O’Neal is an enrolled member of the Fort Peck Assiniboine Sioux Tribes and one of the freshmen Indigenous lawmakers elected on November 3. She agrees with Webber.

“There have been things at a federal level that have happened, and then nationally, that are truly attacking a lot of the support systems that we use to take care of our tribal people,” Weeks-O'Neal says.

The Montana American Indian Caucus will bring those concerns to Helena. They'll have representatives of all 12 federally-recognized tribes in the state this session.

There will also be parity between the state’s Indigenous population and Native American lawmakers. Census data show 9.2 percent of Montanans identify as Indigenous. That ratio will be reflected almost perfectly in the state Legislature.

Weeks O’Neal said that possibility didn’t really cross her mind until after the election.

“Afterwards is when it really hit us that, ‘you know what? we made history.’”

And a quarter of all the Democrats in the Senate are Native American. Sen. Jacinda Morigeau, a Bitterroot-Salish lawmaker from Arlee, said the caucus plans to wield that power in support of a few big priorities.

“Not in any order: we have tribal consultation, protecting voter rights, standing against the exploitation of tribal members, advocating for current funding that affects Indian country, protecting tribal sovereignty and cultural preservation.”

One bill draft, according to the senator, would bolster tribal consultation in every corner of Montana that the state government touches.

Morigeau also mentioned further supporting free-range bison programs like American Prairie, who’ve received pushback from the state government for their leasing of federal land. She’s confident the caucus will make some significant legislative ground this session.

“Now we do the work. I think it's powerful,” Morigeau said.

The 70th Montana state legislative session will convene in early January.