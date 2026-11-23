Montana’s been working to grow its overall nursing workforce, but long-term care facilities still struggle with staffing shortages.

Gov. Greg Gianforte and the state health department last week announced a plan to put $5 million in federal funds towards addressing the shortfall.

Nurses for Nursing Homes participants can receive up to $40,000 in student loan repayments, plus a stipend of up to $10,000 in exchange for a three-year commitment at qualifying nursing homes. Those are usually in rural areas or places with acute labor shortages.

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services launched the national initiative in October. It’s expected to support more than 4,000 nurses and nursing students nationwide.