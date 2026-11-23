The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives. Listen to Season Two now: Pesticides.
Genetics vs. the Environment
For decades, researchers thought neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s were largely genetic, but in the 1980s, drug users started showing up in California hospitals completely frozen. Their case led to the discovery that chemicals, including pesticides, may play a role in these diseases.
Learn more now on The Wide Open Season 02 Episode 02: Genetics vs. the Environment.