The Trump Administration unveiled plans to sell off public lands this month.

The Department of Interior’s new strategic plan calls to “decrease the size of the federal estate.” To do that, the department intends to offer public lands up for sale to states, tribes and local governments.

Last year, drafts of the One Big Beautiful Bill proposed land sales. That was removed after widespread public outcry. The release of the department’s four-year plan this month brought those conversations back.

Nearly 30 percent of Montana’s acreage is federally owned, including almost 10 million acres managed by the Interior Department.

Representative-elect Sam Forstag says he intends to fight land sales “tooth and nail” when his term starts in January.

"It's outrageous. Certainly, campaigning across western Montana the last year, I didn't hear anybody telling me that what they wanted to see from Congress was us selling off public lands and decreasing the size of the federal estate.”

The remainder of the outgoing and incoming congressional delegation echoed that sentiment.

Rep. Troy Downing said he is looking for more information from the Trump Administration.

“My office is looking into reports of proposed federal public land sales," Downing said. "Montana's public lands are part of our way of life. I will always work to ensure our public lands stay public for generations to come.”

Sheehy added that his office was not consulted.

“We are seeking information from the Administration on this proposal," Sheehy wrote in a statement. "Our office was not consulted on this. Last year, I stopped the sale of public lands in the One Big Beautiful Bill. I will not allow ONE ACRE of Montana land to be sold.”

Sen. Steve Daines said he'll oppose the proposed sales.

“Public lands belong in public hands. I always have and always will be against the sale of public lands. I will continue to fight for expanded access to our public lands.”

Montana's newly elected Senator, Kurt Alme said he's opposed to public land sales:

"As Senator, I will always fight to keep public lands in public hands so our kids and grandkids can hunt, fish, and enjoy them just like we have.”

Rep. Ryan Zinke likewise pledged his support for public lands.

“Congressman Zinke remains firmly opposed to the sale or transfer of public lands, and should the issue come to a vote in the next 15 days that Congress is in session, he will vote no." Zinke's office said in a statement.

All of them indicated they would vote no if the issue came up during their term.