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Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Senate confirms new BLM chief; Critics worry he'll back public land sell-off

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published May 22, 2026 at 5:26 PM MDT
Stevan Pearce, President Trump's nominee for Bureau of Land Management director, during a Feb. 25, 2026 confirmation hearing in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee
Stevan Pearce, President Trump's nominee for Bureau of Land Management director, during a Feb. 25, 2026 confirmation hearing in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

In a vote along party lines, the U.S. Senate approved Stevan Pearce as the new director of the Bureau of Land Management Monday. Pearce will lead the agency that oversees 245 million acres of federal public lands — roughly a tenth of the country’s land mass.

Pearce, a former Republican congressman from New Mexico, has been criticized by public lands advocates for his past support of selling-off or transferring ownership of federal lands. His confirmation comes during drastic budget cuts to land management agencies and growing interest in public land sell-offs led by Utah Sen. Mike Lee, and backed by other Republican lawmakers.

Barb Cestero with The Wilderness Society says Pearce’s nomination is concerning for the West, and Montana, which is home to more than 8 million acres of BLM land.

“This threat of selling-off and privatizing our public lands isn't over, and Mr. Pearce would be a willing partner in that agenda”

Montana’s all-Republican congressional delegation has supported keeping public lands as is. Rep. Ryan Zinke opposed Lee's amendments for public land sales in the so-called “Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which were ultimately removed from the bill. Senators Steve Daines and Tim Sheehy supported Pearce’s nomination.

Stevan Pearce, President Trump's nominee for Bureau of Land Management director, during a Feb. 25, 2026 confirmation hearing in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
Montana News
Senators raise concerns over BLM nominee's views on selling public lands
Ellis Juhlin

Tags
Montana News U.S. Bureau of Land ManagementStevan PearceRyan ZinkeSteve DainesTim SheehyEnvironmentpublic land
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environment and Climate Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
Contact me
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
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