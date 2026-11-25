Forest officials announced a controversial mining proposal in the Bitterroot will get a full environmental assessment.

U.S. Critical Materials is seeking approval to do exploration drilling for rare earth elements at Sheep Creek, south of Darby.

Bitterroot National Forest says the plan does not qualify for an exemption from further review. More than 6,500 public comments factored into their decision.

The assessment will help determine if more environmental analysis is needed and guide future federal and state permit decisions for the project.

Forest officials will continue accepting public input as the review moves ahead.