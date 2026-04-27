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Environment
Montana environmental news covering wild things, climate, energy and natural resources.

Survey: Montanans overwhelmingly support preserving public lands

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published April 27, 2026 at 1:57 PM MDT
A wooden Forest service sign for the Clearwater Canoe Trail on the Lolo National Forest.
Josh Burnham
A wooden Forest service sign for the Clearwater Canoe Trail on the Lolo National Forest.

Montanans have become more concerned about protecting federal public lands in the last two years. That’s according to the results of the University of Montana’s Crown of the Continent and Greater Yellowstone Initiative poll released this week.

Rick Graetz is the Initiative’s Director.

"People just do not want to get rid of public lands. They want to protect them. They want access. They want to leave them the way they are," Graetz says.

The poll has been conducted every other year since 2014. This year included 515 Montanans across the political spectrum from urban and rural areas.

Bar chart showing strong bipartisan support for continuing the Roadless Rule, which prohibits road construction in key areas of undeveloped national forest land. Headline states that two-thirds or more across party lines support the rule. Support and opposition are broken down by political affiliation: Republicans (GOP): 67% total support (including 42% strongly support), 33% total oppose. Independents (IND): 86% total support (60% strongly support), 14% total oppose. Democrats (DEM): 86% total support (69% strongly support), 12% total oppose. A legend indicates categories for strongly support, strongly oppose, total support, and total oppose. Source credited to New Bridge Strategy and FM3 Research.
The University of Montana’s Crown of the Continent and Greater Yellowstone Initiative
Bar chart showing strong bipartisan support for continuing the Roadless Rule, which prohibits road construction in key areas of undeveloped national forest land.

Eighty-five percent of Montanans polled said they would support a ban on the sale or transfer of public land. This comes after a proposal last fall, to sell federal land parcels in 11 western states in the Trump administration’s so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” Act. It was withdrawn following public backlash.

Congress is now considering President Trump’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year. It includes cutting $4 billion dollars to national parks, forests and wilderness areas as well as the largest ever proposed cut to the National Parks Service.

Public lands have long been considered the “third rail” in Montana politics. The state’s entire congressional delegation went against the Republican caucus to oppose sell-offs.

Montanans also showed strong support for continuing protections for Wilderness Study Areas, and the Roadless Rule.

Infographic showing trends in voter opinions on Wilderness Study Area (WSA) protections in Montana from 2020 to 2026. Headline states that support for increasing protections has risen by nearly 10 points since 2020. Four response categories are displayed with percentages over time: Increase protections in all seven areas: 23% (2020), 23% (2022), 31% (2024), 32% (2026). Keep the seven areas as they are now: 52%, 49%, 44%, 41%. Add protections in some areas and eliminate protections in others: 14%, 19%, 15%, 18%. Eliminate existing protections in all seven areas: 8%, 6%, 9%, 7%. A text block explains that Montana has seven Wilderness Study Areas managed by the U.S. Forest Service, used for recreation and limited activities but protected from mining, drilling, or logging. Only Congress can change their status. Source credited to New Bridge Strategy and FM3 Research.
The University of Montana’s Crown of the Continent and Greater Yellowstone Initiative
Infographic showing trends in voter opinions on Wilderness Study Area (WSA) protections in Montana from 2020 to 2026.

Thousands of employees have been fired from land management agencies, and budgets were slashed since President Trump began his second term. Two-thirds of Montanans polled say that could hurt the state’s ability to manage wildfire risks.

Lori Weigel is with New Bridge Strategy, a Republican pollster. She said when it comes to public lands access for recreation, hunting and fishing, majorities worry about negative impacts from funding and staff cuts.

This year’s results follow similar trends from years prior, but with stronger support for public lands across the political spectrum. Graetz says he hopes Montana lawmakers consider the poll’s results in their decision-making.

Survey results: University of Montana Crown of the Continent and Greater Yellowstone Initiative 2026 Montana Statewide Survey Key Findings
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Montana News Environmentpublic landCrown of the Continent & Greater Yellowstone InitiativeRick GraetzLori WeigelNew Bridge Strategy
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environment and Climate Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
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