Q&A: Michael Eisenhauer, independent eastern district U.S. House candidate

MTPR is airing interviews with candidates running for federal office in 2026. MTPR's Victoria Traxler speaks with Michael Eisenhauer, a independent running for Montana’s eastern district U.S. House seat.

Victoria Traxler: First question for you is, what makes you the best person for the job?

Michael Eisenhauer: Well, thanks, Victoria, thanks for the invite to be here. I'm happy to be able to visit with you today. There's really two points to make. The bottom line is that an independent representative is better positioned to be a problem solver rather than be a part of the problem. So enough of this bickering in Congress, enough of the right versus left, enough of party bosses dictating who and where and how and when to vote. An independent congressman can deliver on issues important to Montanans. And in the end, that's good for Montana. So the second point to make is that I personally have a very strong belief in public service and citizenship. I'm a 24-year Army veteran, 35 years as a practicing physician. I've always known that I'm not done, and I have more to give.

Victoria Traxler: What previous or relevant experience would you bring to Congress?

Michael Eisenhauer: Well, I learned long ago that it's not OK to just complain about something without being willing to contribute towards a better solution, whether that be a specific military mission or whether that's an area where controversy exists. So as a physician, I've really learned to follow a structured decision-making process, where you start out by first researching all sides of the issues, all possibilities surrounding any particular issue or dilemma. Second, then consider alternatives, such as consider an alternative medical diagnosis, for example. Third, and then recommend an outcomes-based or an evidence-based solution where we actually have tried something in the past and shown that it works, rather than just take a pie in the sky, “shoot an arrow in the sky and see what happens” approach. And then fourth, being able to monitor and adjust fire as needed. It's not just a one touch and walk away approach.

Victoria Traxler: The United States Supreme Court overturned the tariffs President Trump enacted, saying he overstepped into congressional authority. Do you agree with that ruling?

Michael Eisenhauer: Yes, I do. The Constitution is very clear that Congress has the obligation and the power of the purse, and that includes tariffs and financial relationships like that with other nations. So yeah, those tariffs, I think, were a direct hit against our economy. Many of them were ill-conceived, many of them have now been reversed or, as you have just demonstrated, found to be non-constitutional.

Victoria Traxler: What is a top priority for constituents in your district?

Michael Eisenhauer: First is affordability, whether it be housing, health insurance, food, fuel, gas, and diesel prices, even more so in the last couple of months. Second, there's an overwhelming concern that we need to maintain rural healthcare, which of course is important to me as a physician. And then third is this agricultural economy that I already kind of talked about where we have high input costs, low output costs. And then I might add that a Right to Repair is critically important

Victoria Traxler: The Trump administration made a huge push to downsize the federal government. Are you happy with the results of that effort?

Michael Eisenhauer: No, not completely, you know. It's a good thing to reduce or eliminate waste fraud and abuse, and every effort to protect whistleblowers should be made to that end because that's frequently where the best information about waste fraud abuse comes from. But the DOGE effort or the government right-sizing effort really took a sledgehammer to the problem.

Victoria Traxler: Do you believe that further downsizing is necessary?

Michael Eisenhauer: Government is too big, but yet there is a role for government in certain facets of our life. So with care, things can be trimmed or adjusted or reformed. But let's just say, for example, I don't agree with the elimination of the Department of Education.

Victoria Traxler: Now in your district, there's a lot of discussion right now around energy and mineral development. How would you balance the protection and development of Montana's natural resources if you were elected?

Michael Eisenhauer: Well, this kind of touches on the whole public lands and public hands issue. Certainly, I would protect public lands. But at the same point in time, Montana is gifted with a certain amount of energy that can be put into production and minerals that, if managed appropriately, can provide significant funding for our public schools and for our local communities. Now, that said, there can be. And there really should be a happy medium.

Victoria Traxler: That was Michael Eisenhower running for Montana's Eastern U.S. House seat. Thanks so much for joining us today.

Michael Eisenhauer: Absolutely my pleasure, Victoria. Thanks for having me.