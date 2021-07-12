Survey: How do you get your news and entertainment?

Respond to the survey here

You're probably aware that we've been working hard for the past several years to stay ahead of rapid changes in the radio and technology landscape. We're writing now to ask for your input. Our goal is to continue to provide Montana news, arts and music how and where you want it, so we're inviting you to share your experiences in the annual Public Radio Tech Survey.

Tell us how you use the radio, along with social media, smartphones, tablets, streaming and the web to stay connected to entertainment, news and updates from MTPR and other sources. Whether you use all these things or none, your response is helpful.

Respond to the survey here

Your responses will be kept completely confidential, and we will never share your personal information with anyone. We'll only use the information you provide to enhance our service.

This survey may take you as long as 15-20 minutes to complete, but you can stop, save your work, and resume at any time. Because of the many changes in technology, it covers a lot of ground. We hope you have the time to help us out and let us know your opinions.

When you're ready to take the survey, just click the link below to participate. We hope you'll find it to be an interesting way to reflect on your own changing habits as a Montana Public Radio fan and listener.

Thanks in advance for your time and for your support.

