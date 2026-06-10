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Montana Wildfire News
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Montana wildfire forecast comes with a lot of unknowns and little snowpack

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published June 10, 2026 at 4:27 PM MDT
A Smokey Bear model stands next to a sign reading "fire danger very high today."
Josh Burnham

It’s tempting to assume Montana’s summer wildfire season is going to be severe following our windy, dry and warmer-than-average winter. The official outlook released last week, however, paints a more nuanced picture.

Dan Borsum is a meteorologist with the U.S. Wildland Fire Service who participated in Gov. Gianforte’s 2026 fire season briefing. He’s confident that eastern Montana is facing above-normal fire potential through July.

"And then in July we begin to see concerns develop in southwest Montana after the curing of some fuels, and that spreads into the Bitterroot in August,” Borsum says.

The rest of the state, where many areas benefitted from last week’s heavy rain, is facing a ‘normal’ wildfire season – so far.

A lot of unknowns are at play. This past winter’s mid elevation snowpack peeled off much earlier than normal.June could be particularly warm in Montana. The development of a powerful El Niño in the eastern Pacific Ocean might push rain into Montana by late summer.

"Sometimes that moisture gets infused with the monsoon and then we end up having better monsoon activity than normal. It’s a little bit of a wildcard," Borsum says.

Other state, local and federal fire officials vowed seamless interagency cooperation this summer and aggressive initial attack on new fire starts.

Gov. Gianforte closed the briefing by noting three quarters of last summer’s wildfire were human-caused. He asks Montanans to recreate responsibly and prepare their homes and property before fire presents a threat.

Montana hits a record for earliest snowmelt

May’s warmth took a big toll on what was left of Montana’s snowpack. According to the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Bozeman, most of the state’s snowpack has already melted and transitioned into runoff.

Most of the state’s remote, automated weather stations that tally snowpack had the earliest or second earliest melt-out date on record.

West of the Continental Divide remains the only region of the state currently drought free. Drought is widespread east of the Divide. Extreme drought has intensified in the southwest part of the state and is expanding into eastern Montana.

A wet June could help improve the state’s summer streamflow forecast, but full recovery is unlikely for most areas east of the Divide.

U.S. Drought Monitor map for Montana, released June 4, 2026, using data valid June 2, 2026. Most of the state is experiencing drought conditions. Moderate drought (D1, tan) covers large central, eastern and northern areas, with severe drought (D2, orange) scattered across the north, south and east. Extreme drought (D3, red) is concentrated in the far southwest corner and along the eastern border, with a small area of exceptional drought (D4, dark red) embedded in the eastern drought region. Abnormally dry conditions (D0, yellow) appear in parts of the west and north. A legend on the right explains drought intensity categories from D0 to D4.
NOAA/NWS/NCEP/CPC
June 4, 2026 U.S. Drought Monitor Map for Montana.
Fireline: Exploring what wildfire means for the West, our planet and our way of life
Fireline
The connection between humans and fire goes back millions of years. What started with campfires and cooking grew into a burning addiction that catalyzed the Industrial Revolution and now shapes nearly every aspect of our society. Now, our ongoing reliance on fire in its many forms is changing the climate with explosive consequences for wildfires — and much more.
Tags
Montana News wildfireDan Borsumwater
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
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