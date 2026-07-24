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Briefs: Smoky skies expected to persist; Mild winter boosts mule deer numbers

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton,
AJ Williams
Published July 24, 2026 at 3:50 PM MDT

Forecasters say smoky skies are unlikely to clear soon
Aaron Bolton

Wildfire smoke is blanketing much of western Montana. Parts of the Flathead and Bitterroot valleys had air quality considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Forecasters say a high-pressure system will continue to send smoke from wildfires in Oregon and Washington for the foreseeable future.

Public health officials say people sensitive to smoke should limit their time outdoors. They also say people should find ways to create clean air spaces in their homes.

You can do that with a hepa filter or even by attaching a furnace filter to a box fan. Make sure the filter is rated to filter out PM 2.5 particulate.

Tom Javins holds a HEPA filter used in a DIY home air filter. Javins says his tests show the DIY filters can be safe and effective.
Montana News
DIY home air filters can be effective and safe, researcher says
Edward F. O'Brien

Mild winter boosts mule deer populations, wildlife officials say
AJ Williams

Montana's mule deer population is on an upswing, according to survey results released by Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks.

The agency attributes the increase in fawn recruitment – meaning those who survive past their first winter – to mild winter weather which expanded the deer's forgeable range earlier in the spring. According to FWP, the state’s mule deer population is still below long-term averages, and the agency's goal remains to increase the species' population.

Some regions have not yet seen the increase, according to FWP's Game Management Bureau Chief Brian Wakeling, but this year's favorable conditions and increased nutrients may aid mule deer survival next winter.
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Montana News wildfireair qualitymule deerMontana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Aaron Bolton
Aaron joined the MTPR team in 2019. He reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.

aaron@mtpr.org or call/text at 612-799-1269
See stories by Aaron Bolton
AJ Williams
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