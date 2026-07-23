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Briefs: 'Right to repair' win for farmers; Columbia Falls Aluminum cleanup

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler,
Aaron Bolton
Published July 23, 2026 at 7:54 AM MDT

Settlement marks step forward for farmers' 'right to repair'
Victoria Traxler

A major settlement between states, the Federal Trade Commission and John Deere marks a step forward for farmers' “right to repair.” The movement advocates for manufacturers to provide equal access to parts, diagnostic tools and software typically restricted to authorized dealers.

The lawsuit argues John Deere’s repair policies violate competition laws and force farmers to rely on dealers. According to the settlement agreement, the company must now provide the same repair tools to farmers and independent providers.

Montana Farmers Union says agricultural producers have lacked the ability to repair their own equipment for over a decade. In a statement, President Walter Schweitzer says the move is "monumental."

Columbia Falls Aluminum Company cleanup
Aaron Bolton

The Columbia Falls Aluminum Company will pay $57 million to clean up its former aluminum smelter in the Flathead Valley. The site along the Flathead River is contaminated with arsenic, cyanide and other toxins from the smelting process.

Last year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released its plan to clean up the site. It calls for encapsulating the contaminated soil in concrete. Locals were upset by the plan, calling for the EPA to remove the soil and truck it to a specialized landfill.

Federal officials say that would cost too much and would likely expose people to the contaminated soil.

The public can comment on the proposed consent decree until Aug. 6. Then, CFAC will begin the cleanup process.
Tags
Montana News EnvironmentagricultureColumbia Falls Aluminum CompanyJohn DeereWalter SchweitzerEnvironmental Protection Agency
Victoria Traxler
Victoria Traxler is MTPR's Rural Policy Reporter.
See stories by Victoria Traxler
Aaron Bolton
Aaron joined the MTPR team in 2019. He reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.

aaron@mtpr.org or call/text at 612-799-1269
See stories by Aaron Bolton
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