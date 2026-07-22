© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

State Sen. Ellsworth found guilty of official misconduct  

Montana Public Radio | By Clayton Murphy
Published July 22, 2026 at 8:13 AM MDT
Montana State Sen. Jason Ellsworth.
Montana Legislative Services
Montana State Sen. Jason Ellsworth.

After more than a year of investigations and a six-day trial, Republican Sen. Jason Ellsworth has been found guilty of abusing his power to award a close friend $170,000 in government contracts.

During his final days as Senate President in 2024, Ellsworth used his access to Senate funds to award contracts to Bryce Eggleston and his company, Agile Analytics. The deal was to analyze bills that had died in the 2023 session. But Eggleston had no experience tracking or analyzing legislation.

Montana requires a public bidding process for government contracts over $100,000, but the $170,000 split between two contracts offered a loophole for Ellsworth to award the contracts privately.

Ellsworth could face up to 6 months in jail, a maximum fine of $500 and a possible permanent ban from public office. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 10.

More about State Sen. Jason Ellsworth
  1. Briefs: GOP bylaw changes blocked; Ellsworth misconduct trial begins; Grazing rule comments 
  2. Judge says legislative immunity doesn't shield Ellsworth from prosecution
  3. Ellsworth pleads not guilty to misconduct charge over no-bid contract
  4. Court suspends state senator facing misconduct charges
  5. Briefs: Disaster declaration; State Sen. misconduct charges; New state rep.
  6. Censure in the Senate; Pain in your pocketbook; Public lands in whose hands?
  7. Senate votes to punish Ellsworth over ethics case
  8. Exhaustive debate; Bathroom bills; God & government; Honoring Chuck Johnson
  9. Senate fails to agree on punishment for Ellsworth ethics violations
  10. Capitol Talk: Ethics, education and the missing delegation

Tags
Montana News Montana LegislatureJason EllsworthBryce Eggleston
Clayton Murphy
Clayton Murphy is MTPR's Capitol Bureau Chief. Contact Clayton at clayton.murphy@mtpr.org
See stories by Clayton Murphy
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information