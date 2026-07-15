Feds propose returning grizzly bear management to states

In the wind of Gallatin County, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, joined by Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, said “grizzly bears have recovered and far exceeded every federal recovery benchmark.”

Under the proposed change , grizzly bears will remain listed as an endangered species in the lower 48. Gianforte said the change will not allow a hunting season for grizzlies.

The announcement comes at a time of turmoil for grizzlies and the Endangered Species Act as a whole. Last week, the U.S. Department of the Interior removed the definition of “harm” from the list of actions prohibited by the Act. The Act defined “harm” as “significant environmental modification or degradation” of a protected species’ habitat.