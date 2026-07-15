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Environment
Montana environmental news covering wild things, climate, energy and natural resources.

Feds propose returning grizzly bear management to states

Montana Public Radio | By Clayton Murphy
Published July 15, 2026 at 10:20 AM MDT
Closeup of a grizzly bear.
iStock

In the wind of Gallatin County, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, joined by Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, said “grizzly bears have recovered and far exceeded every federal recovery benchmark.”

Under the proposed change, grizzly bears will remain listed as an endangered species in the lower 48. Gianforte said the change will not allow a hunting season for grizzlies.

The announcement comes at a time of turmoil for grizzlies and the Endangered Species Act as a whole. Last week, the U.S. Department of the Interior removed the definition of “harm” from the list of actions prohibited by the Act. The Act defined “harm” as “significant environmental modification or degradation” of a protected species’ habitat.

These proposed actions will be published in the Federal Register on July 17, 2026, according to the DOI. Public comment will be open through August 17, 2026.

Grizzly bears
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Montana News Environmentgrizzly bearsU.S. Department of the InteriorDoug BurgumGreg GianforteMark GordonBrad Little
Clayton Murphy
Clayton Murphy is MTPR's Capitol Bureau Chief. Contact Clayton at clayton.murphy@umontana.edu
See stories by Clayton Murphy
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