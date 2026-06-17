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Environment
Montana environmental news covering wild things, climate, energy and natural resources.

Conservation easement protects wildlife corridor in the Garnet Mountains

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published June 17, 2026 at 6:22 AM MDT

Eight-hundred acres of western Montana habitat is now protected from future development. A new conservation easement helps anchor a safe passage for wildlife to move between valleys.

The Warm Springs Creek easement project sits in the Garnet Mountains, north of Interstate 90 and Garrison. Landowners Star and Greg Batchelor say the lush wetlands, conifer forest and high subalpine meadows host wildlife, including cutthroat trout, elk, grizzly bears and Canada lynx. The area also serves as a wildlife corridor connecting the Northern Continental Divide, Selway-Bitterroot and Greater Yellowstone ecosystems.

Mitch Doherty is Conservation Director with the Vital Ground Foundation which helped complete the easement deal with the Batchelor family.

“We’re starting to see a lot of grizzly bear expansion recently," Doherty says. "Specifically, out of the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem. This project is located in a place where that movement is just so important right now.”

The Batchelor family will remain on their homesite, but the easement precludes future subdivision development.

"We’re all fighting for the same places to live. And when I say all of us, it’s wildlife and people. We all want to be down in the river bottoms and in these really special places. So yeah, subdivisions have, by far, the most impact on wildlife movement.”
Tags
Montana News EnvironmentVital Ground Foundationgrizzly bearsMitch DohertyGreg BatchelorStar Batchelor
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
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