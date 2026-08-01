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Montana Wildfire News
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Evacuations ordered near Olney due to Skillet Fire

Montana Public Radio
Published August 1, 2026 at 6:42 PM MDT
Updated August 1, 2026 at 7:05 PM MDT
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order at 3 p.m. Saturday for areas near Olney due to the nearby Skillet fire. The Evacuation Order covers the following addresses near Olney: 2500–5100 Good Creek Road, All addresses on Old Good Creek Road, All addresses on Gregg Creek Road, All addresses on Alder Creek Road.
Flathead County
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order at 3 p.m. Saturday for areas near Olney due to the nearby Skillet fire.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order at 3 p.m. Saturday for the Good Creek/Alder Creek area in Olney due to the nearby Skillet Fire.

An Evacuation Order means people should leave immediately due to imminent threats to life and safety.

The Evacuation Order covers the following addresses near Olney:

  • 2500–5100 Good Creek Road
  • All addresses on Old Good Creek Road
  • All addresses on Gregg Creek Road
  • All addresses on Alder Creek Road

Flathead County OES Public Information Line: 406-758-2111

The entire state of Montana is under a Red Flag Warning Saturday. That means critical fire weather conditions exist. A combination of strong winds, low humidity, and high temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A map of the Skillet Fire, burning in Flathead County near Olney, MT on August 1, 2026. The Fire has prompted evacuation orders in nearby areas.
Inciweb
A map of the Skillet Fire, burning in Flathead County near Olney, MT on August 1, 2026. The Fire has prompted evacuation orders in nearby areas.

This post will be updated.
Tags
Montana News wildfireOlney Montana
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