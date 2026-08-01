Evacuations ordered near Olney due to Skillet Fire
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order at 3 p.m. Saturday for the Good Creek/Alder Creek area in Olney due to the nearby Skillet Fire.
An Evacuation Order means people should leave immediately due to imminent threats to life and safety.
The Evacuation Order covers the following addresses near Olney:
- 2500–5100 Good Creek Road
- All addresses on Old Good Creek Road
- All addresses on Gregg Creek Road
- All addresses on Alder Creek Road
Flathead County OES Public Information Line: 406-758-2111
The entire state of Montana is under a Red Flag Warning Saturday. That means critical fire weather conditions exist. A combination of strong winds, low humidity, and high temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
This post will be updated.