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Montana Wildfire News
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Evacuation warnings near Olney usher in a weekend of critical fire weather

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published July 31, 2026 at 5:04 PM MDT
Aerial view from a fire spotting plane. A large plume of smoke rises from green, tree-covered mountains. Part of an airplane propeller is visible in the frame.
Inciweb
An aerial view of the Skillet Fire on July 30, 2026. The fire is burning 15 miles west of Olney in northwest Montana.

The 1,000 acre Skillet Fire about 15 miles west of Olney in northwest Montana is aggressively burning on all flanks.

Flathead County officials Friday issued evacuation warnings for all addresses on Good Creek, Old Good Creek, Gregg Creek and Alder Creek Roads.

An evacuation warning means residents should be prepared to evacuate if conditions worsen or an evacuation order is issued.

The Skillet Fire was first reported Wednesday afternoon.

A severe windstorm last December knocked down a significant number of trees in the area. Those fuels are helping feed the fire.

Red Flag warnings are posted tomorrow for almost all of Montana Public Radio’s listening area. That means critical fire weather conditions are certain. A combination of strong winds, low humidity, and very hot temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

The National Weather Service in Billings has also issued a Red Flag

Warning. That’s in effect from 2 p.m. Saturday through 9 p.m. Sunday.

Montanans are urged to use extreme caution when recreating outdoors this weekend. All campfires should be fully drowned and cold to the touch when extinguished. Secure all trailer chains to avoid dragging on the pavement and throwing hot sparks that can ignite fires along the road.

Wildfire evacuation checklist
Montana News
What you can do to prepare ahead of an evacuation order
Austin Amestoy
Fire managers at the Elmo Fire incident command post study a large map showing an overview of the Elmo's Fire area , August 4, 2022.
Montana News
Looking for timely, reliable wildfire info? Here's how we find it
Austin Amestoy, Corin Cates-Carney

Tags
Montana News wildfireSkillet FireFlathead County
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
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