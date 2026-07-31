Evacuation warnings near Olney usher in a weekend of critical fire weather

The 1,000 acre Skillet Fire about 15 miles west of Olney in northwest Montana is aggressively burning on all flanks.

Flathead County officials Friday issued evacuation warnings for all addresses on Good Creek, Old Good Creek, Gregg Creek and Alder Creek Roads.

An evacuation warning means residents should be prepared to evacuate if conditions worsen or an evacuation order is issued.

The Skillet Fire was first reported Wednesday afternoon.

A severe windstorm last December knocked down a significant number of trees in the area. Those fuels are helping feed the fire.

Red Flag warnings are posted tomorrow for almost all of Montana Public Radio’s listening area. That means critical fire weather conditions are certain. A combination of strong winds, low humidity, and very hot temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

The National Weather Service in Billings has also issued a Red Flag

Warning. That’s in effect from 2 p.m. Saturday through 9 p.m. Sunday.

Montanans are urged to use extreme caution when recreating outdoors this weekend. All campfires should be fully drowned and cold to the touch when extinguished. Secure all trailer chains to avoid dragging on the pavement and throwing hot sparks that can ignite fires along the road.