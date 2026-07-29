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Hot, dry, smoky weather is here for the foreseeable future, meteorologist says

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published July 29, 2026 at 4:49 PM MDT
Graphic titled “Hot & Smoky Northern Rockies” warns of degraded air quality, reduced visibility, and prolonged hot weather. A satellite image shows thick wildfire smoke spreading from active fires in Oregon and Washington into the northern Rockies, with arrows indicating smoke movement. Safety reminders advise checking vehicles for children and pets, drinking fluids, and avoiding strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day.
National Weather Service
A July 25, 2026 Weather forecast for the Northern Rockies says hot, dry smoky weather is expected for the foreseeable future. Active fires in Washington and Oregon are sending smoke to Montana. Air quality will likely remain poor, and it may get worse before it gets better.

Gusty wind, low humidity, temperatures pushing 100 degrees and dry fuels will create critical fire weather conditions in northwest and west-central Montana Saturday.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Travis Booth says this system will be,"Conducive for fire spread, and perhaps even rapid fire spread if one were to get going.”

The gusty wind will also produce choppy, potentially dangerous water on lakes and rivers.

Booth adds the wind may lead to some minor improvement in air quality. Most of the smoke dirtying western Montana’s skies is currently blowing in from Oregon wildfires.

"Instead of being from Oregon, it’ll be from Washington, our wind-flow. The expectation is some improvement, yes, but still some smoke in that direction as well."

Saturday’s hot temperatures will drop dramatically once the dry front pushes out of the region. According to Booth, daytime highs will be closer to 80 degrees Sunday and Monday; that’s a good 15 to 20 degree difference from Saturday afternoon. Temps will creep back up into the 90s later next week.

The long-term forecast shows little to no signs of any significant rain.
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Montana News weatherTravis BoothNational Weather Service
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
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