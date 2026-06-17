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Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Judge says legislative immunity doesn't shield Ellsworth from prosecution

Montana Public Radio | By Sheri Quinn
Published June 17, 2026 at 5:27 AM MDT
Montana State Sen. Jason Ellsworth.
Montana Legislative Services
Montana State Sen. Jason Ellsworth.

A district court judge denied Montana State Sen. Jason Ellsworth’s claims that legislative immunity shields him from prosecution in a corruption case.

Ellsworth, a Republican from Hamilton and former Senate president, was charged last year with official misconduct for awarding two no-bid state contracts to a longtime friend.

Ellsworth’s defense attorneys filed motions to dismiss the charge, mostly citing legislative immunity. Ellsworth pointed blame at his friend Bryce Eggleston, who Ellsworth said drafted the contracts.

Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Christopher Abbott wrote “As it is elsewhere in life, however, in contracting it takes two to tango.” The ruling was issued last June 11.

A jury trial is expected to take place in July.
Tags
Montana News Montana LegislatureJason EllsworthBryce EgglestonChristopher Abbott
Sheri Quinn
Sheri Quinn is MTPR’s News Director. Prior to MTPR, she worked as a reporter and news director in northern California and Utah, where in addition to mentoring budding journalists, she focused on science and environment reporting. She brings her longtime commitment to trusted local news and transparency to the MTPR newsroom. In her spare time, she enjoys lounging with her menagerie of feathered and furry friends.


Sheri.Quinn@mso.umt.edu
See stories by Sheri Quinn
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