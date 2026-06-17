Judge says legislative immunity doesn't shield Ellsworth from prosecution

A district court judge denied Montana State Sen. Jason Ellsworth’s claims that legislative immunity shields him from prosecution in a corruption case.

Ellsworth, a Republican from Hamilton and former Senate president, was charged last year with official misconduct for awarding two no-bid state contracts to a longtime friend.

Ellsworth’s defense attorneys filed motions to dismiss the charge, mostly citing legislative immunity. Ellsworth pointed blame at his friend Bryce Eggleston, who Ellsworth said drafted the contracts.

Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Christopher Abbott wrote “As it is elsewhere in life, however, in contracting it takes two to tango.” The ruling was issued last June 11.

A jury trial is expected to take place in July.