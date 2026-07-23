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Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Ellsworth misconduct conviction vacated after procedural mistake

Montana Public Radio | By Clayton Murphy
Published July 23, 2026 at 7:07 AM MDT
Sen. Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, and his legal team listen as Lewis and Clark County District Judge Chris Abbott reads Jury instructions on July 21, 2026. Ellsworth was accused of using his access to Senate funds to privately award $170,000 in government contracts to a longtime friend, using a loophole to avoid a public bid.
Clayton Murphy
Sen. Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, and his legal team listen as Lewis and Clark County District Judge Chris Abbott reads Jury instructions on July 21, 2026. Ellsworth was accused of using his access to Senate funds to privately award $170,000 in government contracts to a longtime friend, using a loophole to avoid a public bid.

On Tuesday night, Hamilton Republican Sen. Jason Ellsworth left the Lewis and Clark District Court guilty of official misconduct. The following morning, that ruling had been vacated.

According to court documents first reported by the Lee State News Bureau, the court inadvertently gave jurors a record of emails between assistant attorney general Dan Guzynski, who represented the State in the case, and Bryce Eggleston, concerning scheduling his witness testimony, which never actually happened.

Ellsworth was accused of using his access to Senate funds to privately award $170,000 in government contracts to Eggleston, a longtime friend, using a loophole to avoid a public bid.

District court judge Christopher Abbott set a tentative retrial for December 14.

Sen. Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, listens to closing arguments on the final day of his criminal trial in the Lewis and Clark County District Court on July 21, 2026. After a week-long trial and four hours of deliberation, the Jury reached a unanimous guilty verdict at 8 p.m.
Montana News
State Sen. Ellsworth found guilty of official misconduct  
Clayton Murphy

Tags
Montana News Montana LegislatureJason EllsworthBryce Eggleston
Clayton Murphy
Clayton Murphy is MTPR's Capitol Bureau Chief. Contact Clayton at clayton.murphy@mtpr.org
See stories by Clayton Murphy
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