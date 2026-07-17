Proposed oil and gas lease rules would lower clean-up bonds, limit public input

Federal officials are proposing to revise Bureau of Land Management regulations for new oil and gas leases. Companies must purchase these leases for any exploration and development on federal lands.

Montana Wildlife Federation’s Frank Szollosi says these proposed changes raise red flags.

"We're concerned about BLM folks green-lighting leases in parcels that are sensitive wildlife habitat important for connectivity and wildlife migration," Szollosi says.

These changes include shortening the public participation period from three months to 10 days.

The changes also significantly lower the initial bonds, which are financial obligations that companies have to put up to help cover the cost of closing those oil and gas wells. These bonds prevent taxpayers from covering the cost of cleaning up abandoned projects.

A 2018 government study found almost all at-risk oil and gas wells lacked enough in bonds to cover those costs.

Department Secretary Doug Burgum says the changes will benefit U.S. energy development by reducing red tape. Szollosi says these proposals risk sidestepping stakeholder input and damaging habitat in Montana.